Tu navegador no está actualizado.

Para tener una mejor experiencia con nuestro sitio, te recomendamos descargar otros navegadores gratuitos ¡Para eso, solo tienes que hacer click en el ícono!

Habitaciones
Profesionales
Revista
DIY
Registrate como profesional
Premium
Cerrar Sesión
Task Masters Technical Services LLC
Contratistas Generales en Greece Cluster
Información General 0Proyectos (0) 0Libros de Ideas (0)
Evaluaciones (14)
edit edit in admin Solicitar una Evaluación Nuevo Proyecto
Solicitar una Evaluación Modificar Perfil
Nuevo Proyecto
  • Ir Premium

    • Task Masters Technical Services LLC is established, reliable & honest home maintenance, home improvement / home upgrades & handyman service provider with years of experience and reputation achieved through hard work and dedication. Over the years we have earned the trust and comfort of our clients with high level of integrity, professionalism and placing customer satisfaction as our No 1 Priority. We are also leading Interior Design Company in Dubai

    Servicios
    • AC repair
    • electrical
    • carpentry
    • painting
    • home improvement
    • home renovation
    • plumbing.
    Áreas de Servicio
    Dubai y Greece Cluster
    Dirección
    Suite 02, Building L08, Greece Cluster
    00000 Greece Cluster
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
    +971-504773746 taskmasters.ae

    Evaluaciones

    Ahmed Naguib
    Equipo muy profesional. Han creado una cocina muy útil desde un espacio muy reducido. El equipo estuvo presente en cada reunión y contribuyó con ideas útiles y se ejecutó de manera oportuna. Muy flexible con cambios durante el trabajo. Muy recomendable
    Hace 6 meses
    Scott Marshall
    El equipo se puso en contacto muy rápido después de la consulta inicial y, a partir de ese momento, fue muy eficiente y fácil trabajar con ellos. El resultado final de todo lo que hicieron por nosotros es fantástico. ¡Definitivamente los usaremos de nuevo!
    Hace 5 meses
    Ruchi Saxena
    ¡Acabamos de renovar nuestra oficina con paneles de madera de Task Masters y no podríamos estar más felices! Estábamos buscando una empresa para instalar los paneles a tiempo para un evento de la empresa e hicieron un trabajo increíble. Nuestros invitados estaban tan emocionados por lo bien que se veía, que han estado preguntando de dónde obtuvimos los paneles. Recomendaría esta empresa a cualquiera que busque paneles de madera para paredes.
    Hace 6 meses
    Mostrar todas las 14 opiniones
      Add SEO element