Fives Digital
Ventanas en UDAIPUR
    FiveS Digital is an impact sourcing business process management company based out of India. It provides BPM, Technology, and consulting services including shared services, robotic process automation, and digital transformation. It is a NASSCOM member, GISC member (Global impact sourcing coalition) and also registered with NSIC as MSME enterprise.
    Servicios
    • Business services
    • Software development
    • custom development services
    • Robotics Process Automation
    • Intelligent Process Automation
    • Data Preparation Services
    • Document management system
    Áreas de Servicio
    Udaipur
    Dirección
    Laxmi Nagar, Sector No.8,
    313002 UDAIPUR
    India
    +91-7414000445 www.fivesdigital.com
