FiveS Digital is an impact sourcing business process management company based out of India. It provides BPM, Technology, and consulting services including shared services, robotic process automation, and digital transformation. It is a NASSCOM member, GISC member (Global impact sourcing coalition) and also registered with NSIC as MSME enterprise.

Servicios Business services

Software development

custom development services

Robotics Process Automation

Intelligent Process Automation

Data Preparation Services

Document management system Áreas de Servicio Udaipur Dirección Laxmi Nagar, Sector No.8,

313002 UDAIPUR

India

+91-7414000445 www.fivesdigital.com