Our History

Taiyuan Realand 銆恟i: l忙nd銆慚achinery Equipment Co., Ltd锛圧MEC锛?was founded in 2006 and specializes in exporting high quality, complex shaped precise customized forging, widely applied in Auto, Machinery, Construction, Agriculture, Engineering, Mining, Railroad, Oil industry, etc. RMEC has good experience in supplying products for customers throughout Europe, Asia, United States, and Australia.

Our Factory

RMEC helps clients to turn drawings or ideas into satisfactory products, including development, manufacturing control, technical service, quality control, and delivery. The manufacturing facilities we alliances with are IATF 16949 and ISO 9001 certified. Three production lines including 1000 Ton, 600 Ton and 360 Ton Friction Press have ability to product at least 60000 pieces of forgings per month. Over 60 sets of CNC can quickly transfer these forging blanks to finished parts. We have perfect instruments and advanced measures on the chemical analysis for the material and physical test methods for the forgings to guarantee the product quality of each process.Senior engineers supervise, record and review the whole process to ensure production stability and safety,help to improve process continuously, make sure every product is compliance to the print before shipment. RMEC inventory control helps our customers to prepare goods,reduce inventory cost and ship on time.

Our Product

OEM forgings, Mining spare parts, Automotive parts, Stump grinder teeth, etc.

Product Application

Auto, Machinery, Construction, Agriculture, Engineering, Mining, Forestry, Railroad, Oil industry, etc.

Our Certificate

IATF 16949 and ISO 9001 certified.

Production Equipment

4000 Ton, 1000 Ton, 600 Ton and 360 Ton Friction Press, Machining center, 3D Laser Scanning

Production Market

Europe, United States, Asia and Australia.

Our service

Our experienced team aims to produce high quality products, and exceed your expectations.

