Our History

We are Yiwu YuMing Lighting Appliance Co., Ltd., founded in 2016 in Yiwu city, Zhejiang Province, which affiliated to Shandong Haoyuan Group. And who as Shenzhen Caiting Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd.'s window for Foreign trade.

Our company registered of 20 million RMB, the investment in fixed assets reached 160 million RMB.

Our factory covers an area of more than 40,000 square meters, and employee 1,000, 75% of them get high education certificate.

Our Factory

Our production base is located in Building A10, Gusan Pioneer Park, Guzhen Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, China.

The factory covers an area of 30,000 square meters and has a professional production and R & D team. The daily output is 20,000pcs per day, and the normal delivery cycle is within one week. The factory is expected to invest 2 to 4.5 million yuan in research and development of new products each year to ensure the competitiveness of the factory and customers in the market.

Our Product

While developing new products every year, we continue to optimize our main products. Including LED solar street lights, LED high-power bulbs, LED mining lights, LED flood lights, etc., energy-saving and environmentally friendly LED products.

Product Application

Our products are widely used in lighting industry, construction industry, catering industry, government engineering and so on. For example: construction site lighting, professional equipment lighting, government road and bridge lighting, hotel decoration lighting, etc.

Our Certificate

We have obtained 15 national patent certificates, China Exhibition Quality Certification, 6 domestic brands and 3 foreign brands. Now we do OEM for customers in more than 50 countries.

Production Equipment

The factory now has 60 new LED chip devices such as chip patch and spectroscopes ordered from Japan and the United States. Five 60-ton die-casting machines and 12 80-ton die-casting machines.

Production Market

Our products are sold in North America, Europe, South America, and Latin America. It has related cooperation with governments of Honduras, Venezuela, Mexico, Peru and other countries. During the Venezuelan election, we provided 2,000,000 PCS led bulbs as gifts.

Our Service

At present, the company has a professional sales team, 5 people in Arabic, 8 people in Spanish, 5 people in Russian, 15 people in English. We can meet customers' timely communication. There are 25 professional international freight forwarding companies that cooperate with us. Now, we guarantee that our goods will reach each customer smoothly by sea, air and express. All our products have a warranty period of two years or more. If we encounter an unexpected situation, we can send a professional engineer to handle the problem, provide installation technical support and so on.LED Flood Light COB manufacturers

