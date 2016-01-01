Tu navegador no está actualizado.

Para tener una mejor experiencia con nuestro sitio, te recomendamos descargar otros navegadores gratuitos ¡Para eso, solo tienes que hacer click en el ícono!

Habitaciones
Profesionales
Revista
DIY
Registrate como profesional
Premium
Cerrar Sesión
LED Flood Light COB manufacturers
Arquitectos de Interiores en Tybee Island
Información General 0Proyectos (0) 0Libros de Ideas (0)
Evaluaciones (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar una Evaluación Nuevo Proyecto
Solicitar una Evaluación Modificar Perfil
Nuevo Proyecto
  • Ir Premium

    • Our History

    We are Yiwu YuMing Lighting Appliance Co., Ltd., founded in 2016 in Yiwu city, Zhejiang Province, which affiliated to Shandong Haoyuan Group. And who as Shenzhen Caiting Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd.'s window for Foreign trade.

    Our company registered of 20 million RMB, the investment in fixed assets reached 160 million RMB.

    Our factory covers an area of more than 40,000 square meters, and employee 1,000, 75% of them get high education certificate.

    Our Factory

    Our production base is located in Building A10, Gusan Pioneer Park, Guzhen Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, China.

    The factory covers an area of 30,000 square meters and has a professional production and R & D team. The daily output is 20,000pcs per day, and the normal delivery cycle is within one week. The factory is expected to invest 2 to 4.5 million yuan in research and development of new products each year to ensure the competitiveness of the factory and customers in the market.

    Our Product

    While developing new products every year, we continue to optimize our main products. Including LED solar street lights, LED high-power bulbs, LED mining lights, LED flood lights, etc., energy-saving and environmentally friendly LED products.

    Product Application

    Our products are widely used in lighting industry, construction industry, catering industry, government engineering and so on. For example: construction site lighting, professional equipment lighting, government road and bridge lighting, hotel decoration lighting, etc.

    Our Certificate

    We have obtained 15 national patent certificates, China Exhibition Quality Certification, 6 domestic brands and 3 foreign brands. Now we do OEM for customers in more than 50 countries.

    Production Equipment

    The factory now has 60 new LED chip devices such as chip patch and spectroscopes ordered from Japan and the United States. Five 60-ton die-casting machines and 12 80-ton die-casting machines.

    Production Market

    Our products are sold in North America, Europe, South America, and Latin America. It has related cooperation with governments of Honduras, Venezuela, Mexico, Peru and other countries. During the Venezuelan election, we provided 2,000,000 PCS led bulbs as gifts.

    Our Service

    At present, the company has a professional sales team, 5 people in Arabic, 8 people in Spanish, 5 people in Russian, 15 people in English. We can meet customers' timely communication. There are 25 professional international freight forwarding companies that cooperate with us. Now, we guarantee that our goods will reach each customer smoothly by sea, air and express. All our products have a warranty period of two years or more. If we encounter an unexpected situation, we can send a professional engineer to handle the problem, provide installation technical support and so on.LED Flood Light COB manufacturers

    website:http://www.yumi-ledlighting.com/

    Áreas de Servicio
    Tybee Island
    Dirección
    3423 Tybee Island
    Islas Vírgenes de los Estados Unidos
    +86-15978978985 www.yumi-ledlighting.com
    Propiedad legal

    Our History

    We are Yiwu YuMing Lighting Appliance Co., Ltd., founded in 2016 in Yiwu city, Zhejiang Province, which affiliated to Shandong Haoyuan Group. And who as Shenzhen Caiting Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd.'s window for Foreign trade.

    Our company registered of 20 million RMB, the investment in fixed assets reached 160 million RMB.

    Our factory covers an area of more than 40,000 square meters, and employee 1,000, 75% of them get high education certificate.

    Our Factory

    Our production base is located in Building A10, Gusan Pioneer Park, Guzhen Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, China.

    The factory covers an area of 30,000 square meters and has a professional production and R & D team. The daily output is 20,000pcs per day, and the normal delivery cycle is within one week. The factory is expected to invest 2 to 4.5 million yuan in research and development of new products each year to ensure the competitiveness of the factory and customers in the market.

    Our Product

    While developing new products every year, we continue to optimize our main products. Including LED solar street lights, LED high-power bulbs, LED mining lights, LED flood lights, etc., energy-saving and environmentally friendly LED products.

    Product Application

    Our products are widely used in lighting industry, construction industry, catering industry, government engineering and so on. For example: construction site lighting, professional equipment lighting, government road and bridge lighting, hotel decoration lighting, etc.

    Our Certificate

    We have obtained 15 national patent certificates, China Exhibition Quality Certification, 6 domestic brands and 3 foreign brands. Now we do OEM for customers in more than 50 countries.

    Production Equipment

    The factory now has 60 new LED chip devices such as chip patch and spectroscopes ordered from Japan and the United States. Five 60-ton die-casting machines and 12 80-ton die-casting machines.

    Production Market

    Our products are sold in North America, Europe, South America, and Latin America. It has related cooperation with governments of Honduras, Venezuela, Mexico, Peru and other countries. During the Venezuelan election, we provided 2,000,000 PCS led bulbs as gifts.

    Our Service

    At present, the company has a professional sales team, 5 people in Arabic, 8 people in Spanish, 5 people in Russian, 15 people in English. We can meet customers' timely communication. There are 25 professional international freight forwarding companies that cooperate with us. Now, we guarantee that our goods will reach each customer smoothly by sea, air and express. All our products have a warranty period of two years or more. If we encounter an unexpected situation, we can send a professional engineer to handle the problem, provide installation technical support and so on.LED Flood Light COB manufacturers

    website:http://www.yumi-ledlighting.com/

      Add SEO element