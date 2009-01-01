Hi! I'm a journalist from Chile and I like many things that have to do with being creative. Amongst them there is writing, drawing, playing music instruments and reading. Regarding writing, I'm currently doing so for Homify. I like it and it's fun, and you get to learn lots of cool and new things.

I'm 33 years old and have had a vast experience working and writing for different media outlets throughout the years, involving many different subjects, and learning is by far my favorite part of any job.

I studied journalism for nearly ten years, and graduated in 2009. After that i worked at the Transportation Ministry and from then on many other exciting places and trades, including costumer services, help desks and even catering and hotel management.

I've travelled, maybe not as much as desired, but I've been in Brazil and Thailand and Cambodia. Everyone, I believe, should try leaving the country at least once. Architectural styles are very varied and indeed very differente from what we know in our Western society, and so one must reach a point in which you can apply everything you've seen and learned in your travels on your daily life and your job. I try to do that at Homify, and i certainly expect you enjoy the Idea Books I write.

Cheers, and happy reading!